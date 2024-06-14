Fire temporarily closes popular Mexican restaurant in Xenia

XENIA — A popular Mexican restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire Thursday afternoon in Xenia.
As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were called to Los Mariachis of Detroit Street around 2:10 p.m. on reports of a dumpster fire.
When they got to the scene, crews found that the fire was against the building, according to Xenia Fire Chief Ken Riggsby.
The restaurant posted a message on social media Thursday night.
“We unfortunately experienced a fire today in the rear of our restaurant, so we will be closed until future notice,” they said. “However, we will have our food truck on-site to fulfill your orders with a limited menu. Thank you for your understanding!”
They also thanked Xenia Fire, EMS, and Police for their quick response and help.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, our crew learned the fire started when a large freezer caught fire and then spread to the attic of the building.
Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Medics transported a restaurant manager and a firefighter, who was injured after falling at the scene.
While the amount of damage is currently unknown, Riggsby believes the restaurant can be repaired.
The fire remains under investigation.
