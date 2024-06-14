Fire temporarily closes popular Mexican restaurant in Xenia

XENIA — A popular Mexican restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire Thursday afternoon in Xenia.

As News Center 7 previously reported, firefighters were called to Los Mariachis of Detroit Street around 2:10 p.m. on reports of a dumpster fire.

When they got to the scene, crews found that the fire was against the building, according to Xenia Fire Chief Ken Riggsby.

The restaurant posted a message on social media Thursday night.

“We unfortunately experienced a fire today in the rear of our restaurant, so we will be closed until future notice,” they said. “However, we will have our food truck on-site to fulfill your orders with a limited menu. Thank you for your understanding!”

They also thanked Xenia Fire, EMS, and Police for their quick response and help.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, our crew learned the fire started when a large freezer caught fire and then spread to the attic of the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Medics transported a restaurant manager and a firefighter, who was injured after falling at the scene.

While the amount of damage is currently unknown, Riggsby believes the restaurant can be repaired.

The fire remains under investigation.

