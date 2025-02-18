Fire sparks during mechanical work in Piqua garage, fire dept. says

PIQUA — Fire officials have determined how a garage fire in Piqua started last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire happened in a detached garage in the 600 block of Boal Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire was ruled to be unintentional, according to Piqua Fire Captain Nick Schmitz.

“The resident was doing mechanical work on an ATV inside the garage when fuel spilled and made contact with a furnace,” Schmitz said.

The resident tried to put out the fire with several fire extinguishers but was unsuccessful.

He was able to safely get out of the garage when the fire was “beyond his control.”

The fire caused approximately $12,000 in damages to the garage and its contents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group