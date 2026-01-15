Fire reported at United Rehabilitation Services; services continuing as scheduled

DAYTON — United Rehabilitation Services (URS) says there was a small fire at the building on Thursday morning.

URS shared news of the fire on their social media since people may have seen emergency vehicles at their building this morning.

The fire involved one of the organization’s rooftop HVAC units.

They said the fire was handled quickly and didn’t cause structural damage or safety concerns inside.

No one was injured.

URS added that all services will continue as scheduled.

“Thank you to our local first responders for their quick response and support,” URS wrote.

