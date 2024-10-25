Fire reported on roof of commercial building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported fire on the roof of a commercial building in Dayton early Friday morning.

Around 7:43 a.m. Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire on the roof of the building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started, or if the fire spread to other parts of the building.

This is a developing story.

