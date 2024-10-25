Fire reported on roof of commercial building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported fire on the roof of a commercial building in Dayton early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7:43 a.m. Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a commercial structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- WATCH: Multiple Ohio first responders pull woman from burning home
- 40-year-old arrested on drug charge after barricading himself in Darke County house
- ‘Monstrous cravings;’ Popular restaurant chain offering special Halloween twist
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire on the roof of the building, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started, or if the fire spread to other parts of the building.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]