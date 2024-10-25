40-year-old arrested on drug charge after barricading himself in Darke County house

DARKE COUNTY — A 40-year-old man is in jail on a drug charge after barricading himself in a Darke County house and resisting arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies went to the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue in Greenville to execute an arrest warrant for Ernesto Omar Constanza.

Constanza was wanted on a felony drug possession charge, according to Whittaker.

Upon arrival, deputies identified Constanza, who then barricaded himself in the house and resisted arrest.

Greenville Police Department officers and additional deputies responded to the scene to help.

iWitness 7 video and photos show several cruisers blocking the roadway and authorities approaching the house with shields.

According to Whittaker, Constanza eventually surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Constanza is being held in the Darke County Jail pending arraignment in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Whittaker said this arrest warrant comes after an investigation by Darke County Sheriff’s Office Counter Drug Detectives and an indictment by a Darke County Grand Jury.

Ernesto Omar Constanza:

Ernesto Omar Constanza (Darke County Jail)

