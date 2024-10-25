‘Monstrous cravings;’ Popular restaurant chain offering special Halloween twist

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant chain is offering a special Halloween twist on it’s classic meals.

For two days only you can get Skyline Chili classics with orange noodles to celebrate the spooky season.

The restaurant chain announced their ‘Halloween Way’ on their Facebook account.

“Sink your fangs into our Halloween Way for two days only! Satisfy those monstrous cravings with orange noodles,” the post reads.

The noodles will be available Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31 at participating Skyline locations.

