Fire reported at Greene County business

GREENE COUNTY — A fire broke out at a Greene County business on Wednesday.

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Around 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to Morris Bean & Co on East Hyde Road.

Initial reports indicated smoke showing from the roof.

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Dispatchers could not confirm what may have caused the fire or provide additional information.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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