Fire destroys vacant house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A vacant house was destroyed by a fire in Springfield overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Springfield Fire Rescue Division was called out to the 200 block of Delaware Avenue after a man looking for his lost dog reported seeing smoke in the area, according to Fire Chief Jacob King.

The house sat in the woods and the only way to get to it was by a gravel lane along the railroad tracks, which delayed firefighters’ response.

When firefighters were able to get back to the house, they found the remnants of the house still burning after it had partially collapsed.

Firefighters remained on the scene for over five hours, according to King.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

