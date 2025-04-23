Fire destroys area home, dog escapes

OXFORD — A fire destroyed a home in Butler County late Tuesday afternoon.

Oxford firefighter responded to the 4700 block of Booth Road on reports of a house fire, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

Fire officials described it as a “hoarder” house. It was a challenge for crews, they told WCPO.

Officials said a dog got trapped but escaped the home, WCPO stated.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

We will continue to update this developing story.

