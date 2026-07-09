Fire department hosting blood drive in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local fire department will host a blood drive today.

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The Huber Heights Fire Division said in a social media post that a blood drive will be at their station.

It is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of Brandt Pike.

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As a thank you, participants will be entered into drawings for Dayton Dragons tickets and Rose Music Center tickets.

“One year ago, the Huber Heights Division of Fire began carrying lifesaving blood on our emergency vehicles,” the department said. “Since then, we’ve had the privilege of delivering blood to patients on numerous occasions, providing critical care when every second mattered. The impact this program has had on our community—and beyond—has been truly incredible.”

Visit this website to learn more.

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