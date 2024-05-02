Fire department to conduct annual hydrant flushing next week in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Firefighters will be conducting its annual fire hydrant testing and flushing next week in Vandalia.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said that crews will be testing/flushing 800 fire hydrants throughout the city, according to a social media post.

The department said it will start Monday, May 6. It will continue until they are done.

This is all weather permitting.

“(The) goal is to have all hydrants tested by Memorial Day,” they said.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, flushing is done each year to inspect the hydrants and water system for proper operation.

They are asking anyone with concerns to call them at (937) 898-2261, not 911.

