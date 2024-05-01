Firefighters to test hydrants for next few weeks in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Riverside firefighters will be testing hydrants for the next few weeks.

>>Body of 32-year-old man found in Dayton alley; Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious

Firefighters are going to test them starting today, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

It will take place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. between now and June 15.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, flushing is done each year to inspect the hydrants and water system for proper operation.

Anyone with questions can call (937) 233-1801.





©2024 Cox Media Group