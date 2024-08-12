Fire damages manufacturing building in Springfield, causes over $265K in damage

SPRINGFIELD — A manufacturing building was badly damaged after a fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Fire damages old manufacturing building in Springfield

As News Center 7 previously reported, Springfield firefighters responded to the 800 block of Burt Street on reports of a business fire.

“They arrived to find a large abandoned multi-building industrial complex, with one of the buildings heavily involved in fire. Accessing the building in the middle of the complex was difficult due to fences and other barriers, and defensive operations were undertaken,” Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote on social media.

The department also posted photos on its Facebook page.

The building was used for manufacturing.

No business is using the building, fire chief Jacob King told News Center 7.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters battling ‘extensive’ fire at commercial building in Springfield

The Clark County Auditor said the estimated value is $265,770 and owned by the City of Springfield, according to King.

“Multiple handlines, master streams, and three separate hydrants were used to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the complex, which has been the site of industrial buildings since the 19th Century,” the department said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Fire damages old manufacturing building in Springfield Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group