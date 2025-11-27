Fire damages home, garage in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported garage fire in Washington Township.

The fire was reported near the 9100 block of Clyo Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Joel Holbrook, Battalion Chief for the Washington Twp. Fire Department, said responding crews could see smoke from the fire from a couple of miles away.

Holbrook also told News Center 7 that the fire spread to part of the house and left “significant” fire damage in the home, as well as the garage.

Images from the scene show that two vehicles appear to have been in the garage and burned in the fire.

One person was evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not want to be transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

