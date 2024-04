FAIRBORN, Greene County — Fire crews are battling an apartment fire in Fairborn.

Before 5:00 p.m., Fairborn fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Franklin Court on reports of a fire, a Fairborn police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates mutual aid has been dispatched.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

