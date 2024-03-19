Local

Fire crews on scene of reported fire at Dayton manufacturing facility

By WHIO Staff

(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters are on scene of a reported fire at a manufacturing facility in Dayton Tuesday night.

>> Homicide suspect pointed gun at man during large manhunt in Yellow Springs, records state

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to 3201 Needmore Road, Cargill Corn Milling, at 7:11 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews noticed a haze in the air when they arrived on scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this fire.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read