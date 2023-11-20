Fire crews extinguish fire at 3-story business in West Carrollton Sunday

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters put out a fire at the Corbus Building in West Carrollton Sunday morning, according to West Carrollton Fire Captain Andy Shepherd.

Crews were called to the three-story building located in the 1100 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road around 8:26 a.m., according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.

The Corbus Building houses several suites that are home to multiple businesses, Shepherd said.

The building is primarily used during normal business hours, therefore no one was inside or injured.

People driving by noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911, Shepherd said.

The Miami Valley Fire Division, Moraine Fire, and Washington Township Fire helped West Carrollton on the scene. They posted a photo to social media showing a three-story building with two windows broken out on the third floor.

The fire took place on the third floor of the building, Shepherd said. The entire floor has fire and smoke damage.

The first and second floors have water damage, Shepherd said.

The cause has not been determined at this time, but the fire department does not believe it to be suspicious.

The exact dollar amount of loss has not been determined, but Shepherd believes it will be substantial.





