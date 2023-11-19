Firefighters respond to reports of fire in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire in West Carrollton.

Crews were called to a building in the 1100 block of Miamisburg- Centerville Road around 8:26 a.m., according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate callers passing the building reported seeing smoke come from the building.

Dispatchers confirmed crews are on the scene, searching the building.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.





