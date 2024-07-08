Fire crews battle garage fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters battled a garage fire in Miami County Sunday evening, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

>> Deputies investigating reports of motorcycle crash in Champaign County

Before 8 p.m., fire crews responded to the 4000 block of Iddings Road on reports of a fire.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates crews saw heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

Storm Center 7′s Radar detected smoke around 3,000 feet in the air, above the location of the fire.

Storm Center 7 Radar Storm Center 7 Radar (WHIO)

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to get more information and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group