Fire chief retiring after 36 years of service in Arcanum

ARCANUM — A fire chief is retiring after 36 years at a local fire department.

>>1-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Clark Co.

Arcanum Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine is retiring after 36 years of service to the Village of Arcanum, according to a fire department.

He has been the fire chief since 2008.

Troutwine was also a member of the Greenville Rescue from 1976-1988, the village’s website said.

The department announced on social media that a retirement ceremony will be held at Grace Brethren Church on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Troutwine’s last day will be June 30.

©2024 Cox Media Group