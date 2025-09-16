Fire breaks out near local autobody shop

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A fire broke out at a local autobody shop on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:50 p.m., Harrison Township fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Titus Avenue for reports of a car on fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show multiple cars burnt near A&S Auto Services.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group