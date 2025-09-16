Fire breaks out near local autobody shop

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A fire broke out at a local autobody shop on Tuesday.
Around 12:50 p.m., Harrison Township fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Titus Avenue for reports of a car on fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Photos from the scene show multiple cars burnt near A&S Auto Services.
We are working to learn what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.
