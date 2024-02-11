Fire breaks out at apartment complex in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Miami Township Sunday morning.

Crews were called to respond to the fire in the 10000 block of Landing Way shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

The Miami Valley Fire District said in a social media post a fire broke out in a utility equipment room.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

We will continue providing updates as we learn more.

