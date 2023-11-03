Final selection for Oregon District Shooting memorial expected to be announced today

DAYTON — An announcement about the 8-4 Memorial, remembering the lives lost in the Oregon District Shooting, is expected this afternoon.

The 8-4 Memorial Committee and The Contemporary are expected to make the official announcement on the final design selection this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Trolley Stop Plaza.

>> RELATED: Oregon District Shooting: 8-4 Memorial Committee has found location for permanent marker

“This memorial will be an important step in the healing process as we remember those who were lost and grieve with those who were affected by this tragedy in the heart of our community on August 4, 2019,” the Downtown Dayton Partnership shared on social media.

The memorial committee was formed a year after the mass shooting. This past August, they announced that the memorial would be installed in the plaza on East Fifth Street, not far from Wayne Avenue, next to Trolley Stop.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oregon District Shooting: ‘Never Forget the 9,′ as a phrase, takes on special significance

The committee previously narrowed the choices for the design down to five.

“Input from the community and jurors were taken into consideration for the final selection,” the post read.

We’ll share the renderings and additional information of the final selection after this afternoon’s announcement.

© 2023 Cox Media Group