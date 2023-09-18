Local

Fighter jet exercise to take place over Dayton area this evening

By WHIO Staff

Ohio Air National Guard An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off during a night flying exercise at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, May 17, 2021. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

DAYTON — People living in or around the Dayton area may hear or see fighter jets in the sky Monday evening.

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting an air defense exercise over the Southwest Ohio area between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

The jets will be flying in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

If inclement weather occurs, the flights could be relocated, delayed, or canceled.

