Fighter jet exercise to take place over Dayton area this evening

DAYTON — People living in or around the Dayton area may hear or see fighter jets in the sky Monday evening.

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting an air defense exercise over the Southwest Ohio area between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

The jets will be flying in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

If inclement weather occurs, the flights could be relocated, delayed, or canceled.

