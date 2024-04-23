‘Feud’ between 2 men allegedly led to deadly shooting of local 15-year-old girl; 2 more men charged

HARRISON TWP. — Two more men are now facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. late last year.

Darrell Bostic and Baretta Byrdsong, both 26 and from Dayton, were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bostic was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Byrdsong was charged with endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Heaven Washington, who was shot and killed during a “rolling shootout” in November. Another man, Tommy Moreland, was indicted in connection to Washington’s death last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Washington had been under the temporary custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services and had been in a group home at the time of her death. The prosecutor’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Byrdsong was a staff member of that group home and was driving Washington to get money from an ATM for a field trip she was supposed to go on later that day.

As they were on their way back to the group home, a rented vehicle occupied by Bostic and Moreland, pulled alongside Byrdsong’s vehicle, and then several shots were fired into the vehicle. Washington was hit and killed by the gunfire.

It was later learned that Moreland and Byrdson were engaged in an ongoing feud and that Byrdsong was the target of the shooting, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“A completely blameless 15‐year‐old girl lost her life due to a senseless conflict between the defendants. This tragic incident raises serious questions about the safety measures in place and the individuals entrusted with the care of children placed in group homes. The defendant shooter indiscriminately shot at defendant Byrdsong, killing this innocent girl,” Prosecutor Matt Heck, Jr. said.

