Fences, barricades surrounding NATO Village coming down

DAYTON — The fences and barricades surrounding the NATO Village in downtown Dayton are coming down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: Crews begin NATO tear down; removing fences, barricades

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is watching as crews work to reopen the roads and will have the latest updates LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton Police Department announced that the roads closed due to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will start reopening effective immediately.

However, the tear down process will require “coordination among multiple vendors and city personnel,” according to the department.

Crews started taking down the fences at Riverscape Metropark and the last fences to come down will be the ones at Courthouse Square.

NATO fence tear down order (Provided by the Dayton Police Department)

Dayton resident Loree Overman said she thinks it’s nice to see the area starting to look like normal again.

“I’m happy its being cleared up, but it really wasn’t a problem. You just followed directions and found your way through,” Overman said.

0 of 29 NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Crews Begin Tear Down NATO Tear Down Order Map NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down NATO Fences Tear Down

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group