FEMA to open second disaster recovery center in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open another disaster recovery center to help Miami Valley residents impacted by the March 14 tornadoes.

A spokesperson from FEMA said the new center will be located in Augalize County.

It will be at the Augalize County Administration Building at 209 S. Blackhoof St., in Wapakoneta.

Its hours will be Tuesday, May 28 to Saturday, June 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The center will be closed on Thursday, May 30 for an event, the spokesperson said.

This will be the second disaster recovery center in Augalize County as the agency previously opened one in St. Mary’s from May 13 to May 18.

FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and more.

Tornado survivors can visit any center for assistance, according to the spokesperson. To find the center closest to you, click here.

If you can’t make it to a center but need to apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, click here.

