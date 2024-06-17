FEMA offers tips to stay safe during dangerously hot weather

MIAMI VALLEY — FEMA is offering tips to keep people safe during the dangerously hot weather impacting the Miami Valley and much of the Midwest.

“High temperatures aren’t just uncomfortable; they can be downright dangerous,” said Tom Sivak, FEMA Region 5 regional administrator.

As high temperatures spike this week, here’s what to do to stay safe:

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Find a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps, on the CDC website .

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. If you don't have access to air conditioning at home, go to local cooling centers or locations with AC.

Keep your home as cool as possible. Use awnings or curtains on windows to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.

If you must be outside, find shade. Avoid strenuous activity, cover your head with a hat wide enough to protect your face, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

NEVER leave people or pets in a parked car .

. Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

“While certain populations—like small children, outdoor workers, and older adults—may be especially vulnerable, extreme heat can affect us all. Have a plan to stay safe and cool then check on your family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they’re staying safe and cool too,” Sivak said.





