WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal health officials announced a significant overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule today, recommending fewer vaccinations for most American children. This announcement comes as flu levels in the United States reach the highest levels seen in 25 years.

The announcement was made by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, indicating a shift in vaccination recommendations partly due to the current flu surge. Vaccination guidelines for diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, polio and chickenpox remain intact, ensuring that these crucial immunizations continue as recommended.

In modifying the vaccine schedule, officials now recommend hepatitis A and B vaccinations primarily for children who are at a higher risk of infections. Vaccination decisions for flu, COVID-19, and rotavirus should now be made in consultation with a healthcare provider, providing families with more tailored healthcare options.

Dr. Sean O’Leary, Chair of the American Association of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, expressed concerns regarding these changes. “If changes to our schedule are needed -- and over the years we’ve made lots of changes when evidence supported it -- they should come from careful scientific review,” O’Leary stated, highlighting the importance of a well-supported vaccination plan.

Experts worry that reducing vaccine recommendations could lead to a higher incidence of preventable infections in children. Dr. O’Leary emphasized that “parents deserve clear, consistent, evidence-based guidance they can trust,” underscoring the need for trustworthy communication during these revisions.

