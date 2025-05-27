FC Cincinnati player ‘in good spirits’ after suffering broken ribs, collapsed lung

CINCINNATI — An FC Cincinnati soccer player is recovering after suffering two broken ribs against Atlanta United FC on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Defender Nick Hagglund broke two ribs after being struck by an Atlanta United player in the 10th minute of play, according to an FC Cincinnati spokesperson.

One of his ribs was out of position and caused a collapsed lung.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hagglund had a procedure Sunday night and will have another one to address the rib fractures, the team said.

“Nick is awake and in good spirits at the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, accompanied by FC Cincinnati medical staff,” FC Cincinnati said. “He is expected to make a full recovery and will travel back to Cincinnati when it is safe.”

Hagglund attended Lakota West High School and Xavier University.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group