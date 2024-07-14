Local

FBI releases ID of alleged shooter at Donald Trump rally

By WHIO Staff

Shots fired at Trump Rally, Donald Trump rushed off stage Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

BUTLER, Pennsylvania — The FBI has released the ID of the alleged shooter at the Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump was injured in what the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, PA Saturday evening, WPXI, our sister station in Pittsburgh reported.

>> Trump injured but ‘fine’ after attempted assassination at rally, shooter and one attendee are dead

One attendee and the suspected shooter were killed. Two other attendees were critically injured, according to the Associated Press.

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park.

Anyone with information about Crooks is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or leave a tip at FBI.gov/butler



