Father pleads not guilty in crash that killed 6-year-old daughter

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A father facing charges after a crash that killed his 6-year-old daughter has entered his plea.

Jared Thrush, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children (parent).

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on July 9 in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township.

Thrush’s daughter, Mila Thrush, died about two weeks after the crash at Dayton Children’s, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Jared was driving a Hyundai Elantra southwest on Shephard Road when the crash happened.

While passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, he lost control and went off the right side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Hyundai hit multiple trees before stopping in a ravine.

Jared was hospitalized with minor injuries.

His 3-year-old son, who was also in the car, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Jared is currently not booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Upon posting bail, he is required to be under electronic monitoring, and his driving privileges are revoked.

He is due next in court on Nov. 18.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

