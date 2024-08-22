Father accused of breaking infant’s leg formally charged

HUBER HEIGHTS — A father is facing charges after his infant son was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Kristofer Herrera, 28, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of felony endangering children.

Herrera’s two-week-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where it was learned he had a broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The child’s biological father, Herrera, was accused of causing this injury.

Herrera is set to be arranged on Aug. 29.

