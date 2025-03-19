Fans, local businesses prepare for final night of First Four

DAYTON — The final night of the First Fourt tips off at UD on Wednesday night.

Fans are coming from across the country to watch.

“I’m a basketball nut,” George Borojevich said.

Borojevich played college ball at Virginia Military Institute.

“I played here in 1974. I think it was January. Yes, against UD when they had Donald Smith, Johnny Davis, Mike Sylvester,” he said.

After playing at UD Arena, these days Borojevich makes a habit of watching basketball games here.

Mostly high school playoffs and the NCAA Tournament.

He’ll be at both First Four games on Wednesday night.

“Oh, it was a great crowd. Great crowd at the arena,” Larry Adkisson with Milano’s on Brown Street said.

Adkisson was at Tuesday night’s First Four games.

He said out-of-town basketball fans have been filling Milano’s.

“Oh, it’s been great. I got a lot of basketball fans and having the big name brand like Carolina yesterday really help. Now, tonight with Xavier, you know, they’re just right down the street. So yeah, we expect a pretty, pretty busy day today,” Adkisson said.

Wednesday is expected to be another full house at UD Arena.

“With the First Four, it’s just we’re a basketball town. So just it doesn’t matter who your team is. Everybody comes to visit,” he said.

Including Borojevich, who will be there to watch the first four finale.

“This is the perfect basketball arena in America,” he said. “That’s my best word for this arena. It’s an intimate basketball arena.”

