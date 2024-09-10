Fans, businesses excited about Dayton Dragons’ 1st playoff game since 2017

DAYTON — There is a lot of excitement as the Dayton Dragons host their first playoff game on Tuesday night since 2017.

We break down the fans’ excitement and how businesses are cashing in on the team’s success this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

There has been $3 billion worth of economic development in Downtown Dayton since the construction of Day Air Ballpark, according to the Dragons organization.

A business owner told News Center 7 that he sees a boost on gamedays and expects to be even busier Tuesday night.

“Just curiosity of what’s over there because you see people running in and out,” said Letrell Redmon, manager of Winans Coffee.

The Dragons host Lake County at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night in the Midwest League Playoffs.

We will update this story.

