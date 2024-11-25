Famous Dayton tradition returns this season for the first time in nearly 40 years

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s Christmas Trolley is set to make its return to Dayton’s streets this holiday season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Nick Foley takes a look at what visitors can expect.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When they first brought it back, and then decided to see if we can get it operational, it brought back memories of my childhood,” Michael Baldwin, a mechanic for the RTA, said.

Baldwin is one of the people tasked with getting the 76-year-old Christmas trolley up and running.

“When we got the bus here, the poles that connect to the overhead wires, they were not mounted to the roof of the bus,” Baldwin said. “We had to come up with the material and stuff to actually mount it back to the roof.”

The trolley spent years in San Francisco, and was eventually removed from service. RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky reacquired the trolley, and it made its way back to Dayton.

Baldwin and his coworkers made extensive changes to the trolley, including putting in a new fireplace insert and a brand new chair for Santa.

“I’m going to be able to take my grandkid for a ride on this,” Baldwin said. “Who knows, maybe my grandkid will be able to carry on the tradition of working on these.”

The public will have multiple opportunities to check out the Christmas trolley this season.

The events are outside of Wright Stop Plaza at the corner of Main and Third streets.

Event dates and times:

• Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



