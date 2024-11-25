Accumulating snow possible before Thanksgiving; Here’s who has the best chances

Rain and snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thanksgiving but what precipitation type we get will be dependent on how cold we actually get. And one degree one way or the other could cause a big swing in what we see.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is watching this holiday system closely and the impacts it could bring for Thanksgiving. He’ll have the latest timing, track, and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

“This is a tricky forecast where only a degree or two may make the difference between chilly rain showers and snow,” Chaney said. Small details could lead to big changes in the forecast, he added.

Chilly temperatures will remain past Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s, but possibly into the 20s, for the first week of December.

Storm Center 7′s team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and what it will bring us. This story will be updated.

