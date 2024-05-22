Family of Ohio teen hit by truck says his brain injury ‘is not survivable’

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The family of an Ohio teen who was hit by a truck last week says his brain injury “is not survivable.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Aspen Dylan Runnels, 15, was in a crosswalk on Bethany Road between Lakota East’s freshman campus and high school when a person driving a pick-up truck hit the teen.

Christina Alcorn, Runnels’ mother, posted an update about her son Tuesday on social media and said an MRI revealed the results.

“The results of the MRI came back,” she said in a Facebook post. “Sadly, Aspen has a catastrophic brain injury that is not survivable. It will take a few days to clinically declare brain death as we are donating his organs, but functionally he has departed from us.”

A crash report revealed that a woman driving a 2007 GMC Sierra failed to yield the right of way to Runnels and hit him.

Deputies estimated that she was traveling 30 m.p.h. in a 20 m.p.h. school zone at the time of the crash.

The woman said she was looking away from the roadway to adjust her baby’s pacifier when the crash occurred, according to the crash report.

News Center 7 also reported community members gathered on Sunday to honor the teen.

“He never stops dancing,” said Carrie Hill, who is on the Lakota East Color Guard with Runnels.

Another teammate, Anna Reid, said Runnel’s was “really energetic.”

His teammates and his coach praised his dedication, creativity, and kindness.

“He’s such a light to the guard and even without him here physically right now, that light keeps shining,” Hill said.

Alcorn thanked everyone for their support, in her Facebook update.

“Please share your memories of Aspen, stories, photos, and keep his memory alive. Sing and dance to Taylor Swift, strike up a conversation with a stranger, and be kind to each other as he would have been. Let his infectious smile and beautiful soul live on through each of us. He was too good for this world. Rest in peace, my beautiful baby boy.

A GoFundMe has been organized for the family to help cover expenses. You can click here to donate.

