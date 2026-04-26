Police, medics respond after motorcycle reportedly crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into a pole in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Germantown Street and South Gettysburg Ave on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

A motorcycle reportedly crashed into a pole, according to the sergeant.

Medics are on scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]