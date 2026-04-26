Police, medics respond after motorcycle reportedly crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into a pole in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.
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Around 12:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Germantown Street and South Gettysburg Ave on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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A motorcycle reportedly crashed into a pole, according to the sergeant.
Medics are on scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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