Family, friends pay tribute to Butler County woman who died in hit-and-run crash

MIDDLETOWN — People are remembering a local mother who died in a hit-and-run crash in Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

29-year-old Taeler Bennett, her two-year-old son Rio, and five-month-old son Kiylan were hit by a car on Feb. 10 when they crossed a street in Sarasota, Florida.

Family and friends help a vigil on Saturday on McKinley Avenue in Hamilton to remember Taeler and call for justice, according to Cincinnati TV station WKRC.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I love you, guys,” they said as they released balloons into the air.

Bennett was in a coma for two months before she died on Friday.

Officers arrested the 72-year-old driver, June Fenton, on March 3.

Lawyers said she thought she hit a dog and drove away without calling 911.

She is out on bond.

Taeler attended Middletown High School and moved her family to Sarasota in December.

She leaves behind her two daughters and long-time partner.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group