Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Miami Twp. Police in shooting death of 21-year-old

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The family of Jayden C. Stephenson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Miami Township police, alleging that the 21-year-old was fatally shot by officers during a mental health crisis on February 19, 2025.

The lawsuit claims that police officers used excessive force by deploying bean bag rounds, tasers, and live gunfire, despite knowing that Stephenson’s family had safely exited the home.

The complaint argues that officers violated departmental procedures by failing to de-escalate the situation and not waiting for crisis negotiators.

On February 19, officers responded to a disturbance in the 9200 block of Sawgrass Drive, near PipeStone Golf Club, in Miami Twp. Initial reports indicate officers were first called out there around 2:05 p.m.

The complaint further alleges that Miami Township police officers did not adhere to their duty to de-escalate and used unnecessary force during the incident.

It also highlights the township’s failure to adequately train and supervise officers in handling mental health crises.

According to the lawsuit, Jayden C. Stephenson was sitting on the floor of an upstairs bathroom when he was struck multiple times by gunfire and died on the scene.

“Jayden’s death represents a heartbreaking and unnecessary escalation by officers who were trained and obligated to preserve life — not take it. He was alone in his home, surrounded by police, and no one was in danger. Yet rather than de-escalate the situation or call mental health professionals, officers with the Miami Township Police Department forced confrontation and used lethal force where compassion and patience were required. Miami Township’s own policies require officers to use de-escalation whenever possible and limit deadly force to a last resort. Those policies were ignored at every turn. Jayden was not a threat to anyone. He was a young man in crisis who needed help — and what he received instead was a tactical assault in his own home. Jayden’s family has suffered a devastating loss — one that should never have happened. This case is about more than one young man’s life. It’s about how law enforcement responds to our most vulnerable citizens. The public deserves transparency, accountability, and assurance that these same mistakes will not be repeated." — Attorneys for the family of Mr. Stephenson

Mr. Stephenson’s estate is represented by attorneys Michael Wright, Robert Gresham and Anthony Pierson.

The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages for wrongful death, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

