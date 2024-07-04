Family dog attacks, kills 6-year-old Ohio boy

LORAIN — A 6-year-old boy was killed in an attack by a family dog in northern Ohio this week.

Police were called to a home on East 31st Street in Lorain on Wednesday regarding a child “who had been attacked by a family dog,” according to WKYC.

Officers started to investigate the incident and were later notified that the boy was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The Lorain Police Detective Bureau and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office were sent to the scene to continue the investigation.

The police department thanked the Friendship Animal Protective League for their response and assistance at the scene.

The Friendship Animal Protective League told WOIO in Cleveland that they took two medium-sized dogs, a Pitbull mix and a Shepherd mix that will be put down. They also removed six puppies from the home.

No further details on the investigation are available at this time.





