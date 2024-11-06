Family of 6 escapes house fire in southern Ohio; Firefighter suffers leg injury

BLANCHESTER, Clinton County — A firefighter was injured and at least two pets perished Tuesday afternoon in a fire that destroyed a home in the village of Blanchester in Clinton County.

The cause of the fire at the two-story residence in the 500 block of East Baldwin Street is under investigation and a state fire marshal’s investigator has been called, said Jackie Blevins, Blanchester Fire Department public information officer.

Village firefighters were dispatched to the address about 4:30 p.m. on the report of a dwelling fire with victims. Three adults and three children escaped without injury. Medics checked them at the scene.

The family’s dogs and cats made it out of the residence but at least two rabbits did not, Blevins said.

Red Cross has been called to place the family and pets, she said.

A Blanchester firefighter who suffered a leg injury was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital. That firefighter is expected to be OK, Blevins said.

She said it’s too early to estimate the dollar loss, noting that the flames destroyed the entire contents of the home.

The village fire department was assisted by Blanchester EMS, fire departments from Blanchester Marion Township and Jefferson Township as well as the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

