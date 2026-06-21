Families gather to celebrate Dad on Father’s Day across region

ENGLEWOOD — There were several events celebrating Father’s Day across the Miami Valley.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, one of those events was the 12th annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show at Fairview Church in Englewood.

In addition to cars, there was food, rides, and music.

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We asked people what they loved about their dad.

“He sings a lot of songs, and he’s introduced a lot of classical music in my life,” said Abby Hitson.

“Like in any scenario, he kind of just brings up a song, and then he just plays it for us, and sometimes he quizzes us for like, what song is this from? And who made it, when was it? My dad does the same exact thing!” said Josh Hitson.

Abby and Josh’s parents play a huge part in setting up this car show every year.

“My wife grew up at this church, and so they’ve attended here their whole life,” said Nate Hitson.

Nick Harlow showed up in the perfect Father’s Day outfit. He wore a matching hat and shirt that said, “Dad ------.”

“It’s a company I’ve been following and have been wanting for a while, and it’s Father’s Day, what a better time to wear it,” said Nick Harlow.

He and his wife, Alisha, were handing out Flyers about an upcoming charity car show at the Englewood Arts Festival in August. The two celebrated the day with their kids. Alisha told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson her favorite thing about her husband as a dad.

“He’s fun, he’s lots of fun. My kids love him, and whenever he comes home from work, they get super excited,” she said. “So, being able to see the joy on their face, it’s really sweet.”

Nick explained his favorite thing about being a dad.

“My interests start becoming their interests too,” he said.

As for Nate, what’s his favorite thing about being a dad?

“I love the fact that my kids are great kids. They make being a dad pretty easy, so I appreciate them,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that they’re respectful, and they pitch in and help, and overall, my kids are kind and good to their friends and good to people around them.”

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