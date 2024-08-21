Fall-like weather continues this week; warmer temperatures return this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley continues to see fall-like temperatures in August.

Clear skies and light northerly winds have allowed temperatures to fall into the 40s during overnight hours.

Today is the coldest August morning at Dayton International Airport in 10 years, according to Ritz.

We will see highs climb into the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures will drop into the lows 50s to start Thursday before climbing back into the upper 70s, Ritz says.

Warmer temperatures return Friday as highs will climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

We will see highs approach 90 degrees this weekend.

