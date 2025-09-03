Fall-like temperatures move into area this week

MIAMI VALLEY — There will be a major drop in temperatures this week.
They have the latest TIMING today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.
We will see warmer temperatures today before temperatures fall below normal.
Ritz says highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds tonight and then showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Colder air moves in and will prevent us from warming past 70 degrees on Thursday.
A second cold front moves into the area this weekend.
We will see cooler-than-normal high temperatures in the upper 60s this weekend.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
