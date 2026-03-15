Fairmont High School, among 3 area schools to win girls basketball state championships

DAYTON — Three area high schools took the 2026 girls basketball state championships at the UD Arena this weekend.

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Fairmont High School beat Princeton, 61-55, in overtime in the Division I state championship on Saturday.

The Lady Firebirds trailed 50-47 in the final seconds of regulation, but Kaylah Thornton buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 50-50.

Fairmont outscored Princeton, 11-5, in the extra period. The Lady Firebirds finish the season unbeaten at 28-0.

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Two other area high schools won state championships on Friday.

Chaminade Julienne High School defeated Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, 49-40, in the Division III championship game. This was the Eagles’ fourth overall state title.

St. Henry won their first ever girls basketball championship. The Redskins beat Central Catholic, 53-34, in the Division VI Championship game.

Russia High School finished runner-up in Division VII girls basketball.

The boys’ basketball championship state games will take place next weekend.

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