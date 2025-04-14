Fairmont graduate declares for WNBA draft, learns fate tonight

KETTERING — Kettering native and University of Notre Dame graduate, Maddy Westbeld, will find out tonight if her WNBA dreams will come true.

Westbeld, a 2020 Fairmont High School graduate and Gatorade Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year, declared for the draft in a social media post last week.

“Thank you for everything thus far, but babygirl, this is only the beginning and you have so many gifts yet to realize. I am blessed to announce I am declaring for the 2025 WNDA Draft. Thank you God,” Westbeld said in the post.

The 6-foot-3 forward played five seasons for the Fighting Irish and racked up several honors along the way.

In her first year, Westbeld was named ACC Rookie of the Year and earned First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

She made the Second Team All-ACC in both her junior and senior seasons and was named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team her senior year.

She finished her career at Notre Dame with 940 rebounds, the seventh-best in program history. She also scored 1,710 career points, 13th-best in program history.

Her sister, Kathryn Westbeld played for Notre Dame between 2015-2018 and scored 1,076 points, making them the only sister duo in school history to each score over 1,000 points.

The draft starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

