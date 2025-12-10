Fairborn City Schools board member resigns

FAIRBORN — A member of the Fairborn City Schools Board of Education will be stepping down next month, according to a statement from the district.

The board accepted Jerry Browning’s resignation during a meeting on Dec. 9.

The district announced that Browning is stepping down on Jan. 1 to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Education will appoint a new member to fill the vacancy.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application from the Board of Education office on East Whittier Avenue starting Wednesday or email Superintendent Amy Gayheart.

The applications are due Dec. 19.

The board will hold interviews for selected applicants during the last week of December, according to the district.

“This is an incredible opportunity to support educational initiatives in Fairborn and to help guide the future of Fairborn City Schools,” the district said.

