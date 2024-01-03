Fairborn appoints new city manager

FAIRBORN — Fairborn has announced who will serve as its city manager.

On Jan 2. Fairborn City Council approved a resolution to appoint Mike Gebhart as the city’s next manager.

Gebhart is taking over for Rob Anderson who served as manager from 2017 and resigned on Dec. 31, 2023.

I am thrilled to announce the selection of Mike Gebhart as our new City Manager,” said Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick. “Mike has been part of the Fairborn team since February 2013 and is seen by the City Council and staff as a strong and dedicated leader.”

Gebhart has served as the assistant city manager and economic development director.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as the new City Manager,” said Gebhart. “I look forward to working with the community, City Council, and city staff to continue to make Fairborn a City in Motion.”

The city said they are actively working to fill the positions made vacant by Gebhart’s promotion









